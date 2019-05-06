Wendy’s Announces Return Of Spicy Chicken Nuggets After Tweet Gets 2 Million Likes

(104.3 WOMC) - Big news for fans of Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets! The restaurant chain is bringing them back.

It all started with Chance The Rapper taking to social media to ask for it to be returned to the menu.

“Positive affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point,” the tweet read. “Please, please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s took notice and responded with a challenge: get two million likes.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

The goal was reached in under 48 hours.

While Wendy’s says there’s no firm date yet, they did assure everybody this was not a prank and that spicy nuggets will make a comeback “soon.”