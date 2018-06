After many were knee deep in snow just a few months ago, the season we've been waiting for is finally here, the first day of summer and the longest day of the year.

The summer solstice occurs at 6:07 a.m. Eastern time when the Northern Hemisphere reaches its maximum tilt towards the sun.

The solstice is celebrated in a variety of ways around the world from people gathering at Stonehenge in England to a day of free yoga classes in Times Square.