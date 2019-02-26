Weed Killer Chemical Found In Beer And Wine, Report Says

(104.3 WOMC) -- The U.S. consumer watchdog group PIRG has released a report finding that a common weed-killing chemical has been found in several beer and wine brands.

While the levels of weed-killing chemical glyphosate were far below risk tolerance levels outlined by the E.P.A., PIRG believes that consumers have the right to know that a chemical commonly used in Monsanto's Round-Up is in their adult beverage.

Beers on the list include Coors Light, Miller Lite, Heineken, Guinness, Budweiser, Corona Extra and Tsingtao. Stella Artois, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, New Belgium Fat Tire and Sam Adams' New England IPA also made the list.

Wines making the list include Sutter Home Merlot, Beringer Estates Moscato and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon

A spokesperson for the Wine Institute pointed out to USA Today that a person would have to drink 140 glasses of wine a day containing the highest glyphosate level measured to reach a level that California has identified as "no significant risk."