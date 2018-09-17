Weather Channel Reporter's Florence Struggles Goes Viral [VIDEO]

(104.3 WOMC) - A reporter for the Weather Channel went viral after a video shared online showed him struggling to maintain his balance during Hurricane Florence, even though two other people could be seen easily walking by him in the background.

In the video, which was taken in Wilmington, North Carolina, Mike Seidel can be seen repeatedly shifting his footing while bracing against the winds. Meanwhile, in the middle of the clip, two men can be seen casually walking around without any apparent difficulty.

“This is about as nasty as it’s been,” Seidel can be heard saying during the clip.

Video of Weather channel drama

The Weather Channel issued a statement to the Washington Post Saturday defending the reporter’s viral performance, saying he was “undoubtedly exhausted.”

“It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted,” the statement said.