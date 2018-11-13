LOL! Watch Toy Story 4 Introduce Two of Its Funniest Characters Yet

By Nathan Vicar

(104.3 WOMC) -- Woody and Buzz are a pretty iconic double act. But in Pixar's Toy Story 4, they're joined by another legendary comic duo: Key and Peele.

Disney unveiled the second official teaser for its highly anticipated animated sequel Toy Story 4 Tuesday morning, which follows returning characters Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) visiting a carnival where they encounter two peculiar stuffed animals, Ducky and Bunny, voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

After the pair expresses excitement over the upcoming Toy Story sequel, they turn to riffing on Buzz’s signature catchphrase: “To infinity and your mom!” Bunny says, while Ducky offers a new suggestion: “To insanity and a blonde!”

Woody and Buzz eventually show up to set the record straight.

“It’s ‘To infinity and beyond!'” Buzz says, to which the duo responds: “That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. You can’t go to infinity, dummy.”

Video of Toy Story 4 | Teaser Trailer Reaction

Key and Peele join the cast as “two of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever seen,” director Josh Cooley said of the actors in a press statement. He continued: “Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story. Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story motivated which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”

Disney released the first Toy Story 4 teaser Monday, introducing reluctant new friend Forky, played by Tony Hale of Arrested Development.

Video of Toy Story 4 - Official Teaser Trailer

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Set for theatrical release on June 21, 2019, Toy Story 4 features the voice talents of Tim Allen, Blake Clark, Joan Cusack, Tom Hanks, Estelle Harris, Jeff Pidgeon, John Ratzenberger, Don Rickles and Wallace Shawn; Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera produced the Disney blockbuster.