Watch These Otters Beat the Heat with Some Tasty Frozen Treats

(WOMC) - It’s important to find ways to stay cool this summer, by any means necessary... and these otters are doing just that!

Two playful river otters at the Oregon Zoo were gifted to a fun surprise, when zoo staff laid out buckets of ice for the animals to enjoy.

Tilly and B.C. were rescued by the zoo and seem to be loving their new home - especially when frozen treats are around.

River otters are extremely adaptable and can deal with both hot and cold climates but we don’t mind watching the otterly adorable pups beat the summer heat.