WATCH: New Jersey Cop Saves Man from Approaching Train

A Perth Amboy, NJ Police Officer made an amazing rescue of a man on NJ TRANSIT tracks, and caught it on his body cam.

Patrolman Kyle Savoia spotted the despondent man last Thursday and ran toward him screaming for him to move and stop the train.

"Hey, bud! Hey move,'' Savoia shouted, "stop the train!''

The man moved off the tracks with moments to spare before the train stopped.

Two other police officers had notified the engineer of the situation.

The man asked Savoia where he came from and repeatedly thanked him.