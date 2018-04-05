WATCH: Members of Rush, Journey, Pearl Jam, & Yes Perform 2017 Rock Hall Inductions

We're just days away from the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions, when Bon Jovi, The Carrs, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, and Nina Simone will all be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, while Sister Rosetta Tharpe will receive the Award for Early Influence. And what better way to pregame rock's biggest night than by revisiting one of last year's best performances?

Below, watch as members of Pearl Jam, Yes, Journey, and Rush, as well as George Harrison's son Dhani Harrison, performed Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

Video of &quot;Rockin&#039; the Free World&quot; Super Jam - 2017 Induction Ceremony Full Performance

ELO, Joan Baez, Journey, Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur, and Yes were all inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the 32nd annual induction ceremony, while the Award for Musical Excellence went to Nile Rodgers.

This year's 33rd annual induction ceremony takes place on Saturday, April 14.