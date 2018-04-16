WATCH: Highlights From The 2018 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony

Last night in Cleveland, Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Here are some of the night’s highlights:

Bon Jovi reunited with Richie Sambora and Alec John Such to perform “It’s My Life” and “Shot Through The Heart.”

and to perform “It’s My Life” and “Shot Through The Heart.” An unbelievable tribute to Tom Petty was performed by The Killers .

was performed by . Lauryn Hill surprised attendees in joining Andra Day and The Roots in tribute to Nina Simone. Some of the songs performed in her honor included “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” and “Feeling Good.”

surprised attendees in joining and in tribute to Nina Simone. Some of the songs performed in her honor included “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” and “Feeling Good.” Mary J. Blige gave an incredible speech in Simone’s honor.

gave an incredible speech in Simone’s honor. The Cars gave an awesome showing of “I Guess You’re Just What I Needed.”

gave an awesome showing of “I Guess You’re Just What I Needed.” Alabama Shake ’s Brittany Howard paid tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe with a powerful performance of "That's All" and "Strange Things Happening Every Day."

’s Brittany Howard paid tribute to Sister Rosetta Tharpe with a powerful performance of "That's All" and "Strange Things Happening Every Day." The Moody Blues closed out the night.

Below, catch some of these moments ahead of the Induction Ceremony’s May 5 airing on HBO!

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler was not in attendance, and the band did not perform. Instead, bassist John Illsley, alongside keyboardists Alan Clark and Guy Fletcher, inducted themselves into the Rock Hall.