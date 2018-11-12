'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer introduces us to Forky: Watch

(104.3 WOMC) -- Woody, Buzz, Jesse, Mr. Potato Head, and the entire “Toy Story” gang is back.

Disney and Pixar have released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated “Toy Story 4,” and it’s the perfect tease for the next adventure for the world’s most famous animated toys.

The 90-second clip depicts the gang holding hands and dancing in a circle, culminating in the introduction of a brand new character named Forky. It’s all soundtracked by Judy Collins’ cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now”. Watch it below.

Video of Toy Story 4 | Official Teaser Trailer

The official “Toy Story 4” synopsis reads: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

The voice cast once again features the likes of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, and John Ratzenberger. Michael Keaton and Kristen Schaal are reprising their roles from “Toy Story 3.”

"Toy Story 4" hits theaters June 21st, 2019, and it promises to be a real tearjerker.