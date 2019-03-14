New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Just Released – And It's Epic

(104.3 WOMC) -- After a brief teaser in December, Marvel just released a new "Avengers: Endgame" trailer and it reveals the remaining superheroes who are going to fight for their fallen allies.

The upcoming film follows the events of "Avengers: Infinity War where" Thanos (Josh Brolin) was victorious in his quest to obtain all the Infinity Stones and wipe out half the life in the universe with a snap of his Infinity Gauntlet. The result saw the dusting off many beloved heroes with original Avengers like Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and a few others left to pick up the pieces.

The new trailer gives us a look at what the heroes have been going for – and even gives us a glimpse of their new suits.

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Avengers: Endgame - Official Trailer

The movie, which stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson, will premiere in theaters on April 26.