Avengers: End Game

Neilson Barnard / Staff

New 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer Just Released – And It's Epic

March 14, 2019
Categories: 
Features

(104.3 WOMC) -- After a brief teaser in December, Marvel just released a new "Avengers: Endgame" trailer and it reveals the remaining superheroes who are going to fight for their fallen allies.

The upcoming film follows the events of "Avengers: Infinity War where" Thanos (Josh Brolin) was victorious in his quest to obtain all the Infinity Stones and wipe out half the life in the universe with a snap of his Infinity Gauntlet. The result saw the dusting off many beloved heroes with original Avengers like Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and a few others left to pick up the pieces.

The new trailer gives us a look at what the heroes have been going for – and even gives us a glimpse of their new suits. 

The movie, which stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson, will premiere in theaters on April 26.

Tags: 
avengers
Avengers Trailer
Avengers: Endgame Trailer
trailer
Marvel Trailer

Recent Podcast Audio
Stephen & JoAnne suggest new movies for Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin WOMCFM: On-Demand
MEL's Toffee Debuts At Comerica Park WOMCFM: On-Demand
Detroit Radio Legend Dick Purtan Was "Teammates" With Ted Lindsay WOMCFM: On-Demand
Ranking of area codes that listen to Beau in the afternoon. WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne shares funny letters she & her sister wrote as little girls to their parents WOMCFM: On-Demand
Former Detroit PD Chief Ike McKinnon WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes