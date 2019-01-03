WATCH: Egg Roll Eating Squirrel Goes Viral In New York

(104.3 WOMC) -- A New York squirrel is going viral thanks to a witness' video of the rodent sitting in a tree and feasting on a whole egg roll.

The video, originally tweeted by user @WhatIsNY, shows the squirrel munching on the popular Chinese food side-dish while sitting in a New York City tree.

Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3 — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019

"Doesn't look like this squirrel's first egg roll," the tweet said.

It was not clear where the squirrel managed to obtain the egg roll.