WATCH: Cat instantly regrets decision to sniff salt and vinegar chip

By Nathan Vicar

If you've ever found yourself confused by the expression "curiosity killed the cat", just watch the video below.

A stubborn kitty learned the hard way that she doesn't like salt and vinegar chips.

The cat's owner was eating the chips when the cat makes a desperate grab at one of them. "Stop! You're not going to like it!" the cat's owner says.

But the cat didn't listen, of course. Behold the result (and make sure you have your sound on):

I told my cat she wasn’t gonna like this salt and vinegar chip but she didn’t listen to me smh SHE GAGGED pic.twitter.com/W2hzsxBTJ3 — julianna (@julsmadison) June 25, 2018

The kitty eventually gave up and went to bed.