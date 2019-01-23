This Little Kid Laughing At His Dad's Golf Swing Just Made Our Day!
Nobody likes to hear somebody laugh at their golf swing – unless it's coming from this little guy, who got a kick out of watching his dad in action.
This little kid laughing at his dad's golf swing made our day! His laugh is contagious!
Nobody likes to hear someone laugh at their golf swing unless it’s coming from this adorable little guy! #MorningBoost pic.twitter.com/k6HTpb91l6— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 22, 2019