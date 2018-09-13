Aerosmith

© Press Association

Aerosmith Recreates "Walk This Way" Using Classroom Instruments With Jimmy Fallon

By Anthony Capobianco

September 13, 2018

Aerosmith has had many career milestones in their nearly fifty years as a band. They have won several GRAMMY awards, they have toured the world countless times, and they are one of the top selling rock bands of all-time. Even with all that success, there has been one accomplishment left on their to-do list. Until now.

Check it off, Aerosmith has finally performed "Walk This Way" using classroom instruments on The Tonight Show.

Related: Aerosmith to Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Las Vegas Residency

The band preformed their crossover classic with help from Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. Armed with fruit shakers, xylophones, maracas, harmonicas, and a pair of Adidas sneakers, Aerosmith didn't just crush their song's recreation, they made it sound like one of the most badass songs that should be heard on Sesame Street!

It has been a busy couple of weeks for the "Dream On" singers. The band closed out the MTV Video Music Awards last month, and also announced a residency in Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Tags: 
Aerosmith
The Tonight Show
Walk This Way

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes