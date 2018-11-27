Your Christmas Tree Could Be Filled With Bugs....

(104.3 WOMC) -- Picking out a real Christmas tree for the holiday season is a big tradition for many!

According to WCVB, you might want to take an extra look at your tree when you bring it inside this year to make sure it is not filled with bugs. These tree bugs tend to reside in the trunk and branches.

Here is a scary fact. "Since tree bugs go dormant during cold months, you might not notice them at first. But once the tree is inside your warm home, they'll wake up...apparently there could be up to 25,000 bugs in one Christmas tree." The last thing people want on Christmas morning is creepy crawlers everywhere.

Want to know how to avoid this issue? Lots of farms have mechanical shakers that will take care of the problem, or you can shake the tree off outside.

In addition, to confirm no unwanted guests made it home with you, do a quick inspection with the help of a flashlight. Things to look for include bird nests, egg masses, and, of course, bugs themselves. Next, leave your tree in the garage for 24 hours before decorating. During the rest of the season, vacuum the floor around your tree regularly.

The one thing you should skip? Bug sprays, which are often flammable and don't mix well with Christmas lights. After all, a few critters are nothing compared to a tree on fire.

Regardless, there's magic about having a real tree and the beautiful fragrance it brings into your home!