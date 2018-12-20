Want Luck In 2019? Make Sure You Wear One Of These Six Lucky Underwear Colors On New Year's Eve

With 2018 coming to a close, 2019 provides fresh opportunities to excel in all aspects of your life.

If you're looking for some luck in the finance, romance, or health departments and would describe yourself as a wee-bit superstitious, listen up.

According to an old New Year's legend, there's a lot riding on wearing the lucky color when the clock strikes midnight.

But more specifically, it's all to one little detail in your New Year's Eve outfit: the color of your underwear.

Underwear color meanings play a vital role in your upcoming success with many superstitions believing that the undergarment colors set the tone for the New Year.

Let's break it down by what you're hoping to accomplish come 2019.

If you're looking for...

Money & Wealth = Yellow

Love & Romance = Red

Peace, Harmony & Happiness = White

Love & Harmony = Pink

Life, Nature & Health = Green

Wellness and Good Health = Blue

Believe these superstitions in the slightest? Don't take the chance!

Plus, this is an excuse for you to buy some brand-new undergarments!