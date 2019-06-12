Walmart Will Deliver Groceries Straight To Your Fridge

If getting your groceries brought out to your car or even delivered to your home is still too much legwork for your busy schedule, Walmart’s got your back. Gone are the days of putting away your own groceries, because they’ll actually deliver them straight to your fridge.

Starting in the fall, Walmart will be rolling out InHome Delivery, a delivery service that has you covered “from food aisle to fridge.”

All you’ll have to do is order what you need online, and the rest is in the hands of Walmart. If you trust strangers in your house, you don’t even have to be home to meet the delivery guy. Of course, there are security measures in place.

They’ll use “smart entry technology and a proprietary, wearable camera to access the customer’s home,” Walmart reports.

Customers will have the ability to control access to their own home and even watch as the employee puts their groceries away for them.

The people making the deliveries aren’t just any Walmart employees, though. InHome Delivery associates will have to go through special training in entering someone else’s home, selecting the freshest produce, and organizing your refrigerator efficiently.

It doesn’t just end there, either. If you decide you want to return an item, just leave it on your counter. The InHome Delivery associate will pick it up and return it for you during your next order.

InHome’s initial launch will serve Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and Vero Beach.