Walmart Hiring 900 Truck Drivers And Raises Salary To Nearly 90K!

Walmart plans to hire more truck drivers and raise the salaries of drivers who already drive for the company.

The company hired more than 1,400 drivers in 2018 and currently employs about 8,000 drivers.

This year, Walmart plans to add 900 more drivers to its fleet.

Existing drivers' pay will be increased starting February. A one cent per mile increase and additional pay for every arrival means that Walmart drivers will now earn on average $87,500 a year and with an all-in rate close to 89 cents per mile. Drivers are also offered benefits and other perks on the first day of employment.

To qualify for the onboarding, drivers must already meet Walmart’s high minimum standards for its private fleet drivers, which includes 30 months of experience in the past three years and a clean safety record.

