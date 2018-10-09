Viral Video Shows DiGiorno Boxes At Little Caesars Pizza Store

(104.3 WOMC) - Is your Little Caesars pizza actually from Little Caesars?

People were left asking themselves this question after a video was posted to Twitter on Saturday showing a woman standing near a Little Caesars counter as she appears to be delivering the chain an entire shopping cart of DiGiorno pizzas.

Naturally, the unusual circumstance prompted a lot of questions (the original video has over 137,000 retweets and was shared by Chrissy Teigen), most important of which is was the "Pizza! Pizza!" chain actually serving DiGiorno?

“This can’t be happening right in front of me,” the person who captured the footage wrote.

Many, many people on social media have shared their theories and some pretty wild reactions.

We if we told you that...



While DiGiorno admitted to having “no idea what’s going on,” after doing a deep (dish) dive a spokesperson for Little Caesars told TODAY Food it was just a “funny coincidence” that took place at the chain located inside a Kmart in Griffith, Ind.

"Little Caesars only serves freshly baked pizzas made from fresh dough. After some investigating today, it turns out that what appeared in this video was a funny coincidence," a representative from the chain told TODAY. "On that day [Saturday>, this K-Mart received a few complaints from customers about having purchased expired DiGiorno pizzas from that location and because it was so close to closing time, the K-Mart manager directed his employee to temporarily store them in a cooler adjacent to the Little Caesars location for disposal in the morning."

The rep went on to confirm that "no DiGiorno pizzas were baked or served at this Little Caesars location."