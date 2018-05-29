Viral Picture: Dog Kisses Firefighter Who Rescued Him From Roof Of House

(WOMC) We can all use a little good news to brighten our days.

For that, we turn to a story out a Maine. There, a firefighter rescued a dog and got the best "thank you" the pet could muster.

The Wells Maine Police Department posted the photo to Facebook and it quickly went viral.

A dog got stuck on a roof after getting out of an upstairs window. Several passersby reported the stranded dog to authorities who quickly responded.

Just moments before the firefighter got the dog safely back into the house, he paused to give kisses to his rescuer, once again proving that dogs truly are man's best friend.

"Thank you kisses to Captain Nawfel! It's pawsatively love! Is there anything more stunning than an animal expressing gratitude?!" the department captioned the final photo, which showed the dog licking the face of his rescuer. "Thank you to all that called and helped save him."