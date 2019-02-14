VIDEO: Aftermath Of Extreme Turbulence On Delta Flight To Seattle

(104.3 WOMC) -- While most frequent fliers have been freaked out by turbulence at some point, passengers aboard a Delta flight Wednesday hit some rough weather they likely won't soon forget.

The trip from Orange County, California to Seattle turned out to be such a rocky ride that five people were injured -- three of whom had to be rushed to the hospital when the plane made an emergency landing in Reno, officials at Reno-Tahoe International Airport confirmed.

A video posted by passenger Joe Justice shows the aftermath of the severe turbulence. Passengers, whose emergency air masks are dangling from the plane's ceiling, can be seen holding hands and rubbing their heads. An overturned drink cart blocks the isle, which is filled with the cart's contents and other debris. Justice tweeted, "We did a nose dive, twice."

Crazy turbulence and injuries, but the @delta crew handled it perfectly, even the emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/NoJWLp5GUv — joe justice (@JoeJustice0) February 13, 2019

Prior to the 1 p.m. flight, the National Weather Service had issued a warning potentially dangerous flying conditions due to a strong winter storm.