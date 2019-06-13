You Can Book A Stay At Tony Stark's 'Avengers: Endgame' Cabin Right Now

WARNING: "AVENGERS: ENDGAME" SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ever dream of living like Marvel's "Avengers"? Well, now you can vacation like one. The cabin that serves as a home for Tony Stark and the site of his funeral in "Avengers: Endgame" is available to rent on AirBNB.

According to the listing, the three-bedroom, three-bath cabin is located in Fairburn, Georgia, about 20 minutes from the Atlanta airport.

Guests will have access to the entire home but must bring their own Iron Man suit. Feel free to invite your Hulk, Captain Marvel and the like, since the home sleeps up to six.

It's positioned on a lake in the middle of Bouckaert Farm and seems quite idyllic. According to the Airbnb description, it’s the perfect escape, no matter the occasion.

The cabin includes the pond, a stone fireplace, and the kitchen seems to have all the modern amenities.

Believe it or not, it still has some vacancies for the summer months in case your love of the Avengers now has you hankering for a vacation. But, the spot comes at a Stark price at $800 a night with a three-night minimum.