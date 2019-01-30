Dreamstime

US Postal Service Suspends Mail Delivery In Michigan Amid Polar Vortex

January 30, 2019
DETROIT - Don't bother making the trek out to the mailbox today.

The U.S. Postal Service has suspended all deliveries in the state of Michigan Wednesday because of the polar vortex. The agency says it made the decision out of concerns for the safety of its employees, who would've been working outside in the brutally cold temperatures.

Other states affected by the cold -- like Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania -- have also had services suspended.

Officials expect deliveries to return to normal Thursday.

Due to dangerously low temperatures, with forecasted wind chills as low as 50 degrees below zero, much of Michigan is shutting down today. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday.

MORE: What's Closed/Canceled Due To Extreme Cold

