Uranus Smell Like Farts And Rotten Eggs, Scientists Say

(WOMC) Uranus stinks and there's scientific proof.

Researchers confirmed Monday the seventh planet from the sun has an upper atmosphere full of one of the smelliest chemicals known to humans, hydrogen sulfide, according to study published Monday by Nature Astronomy. That's a toxic gas that smells like rotten eggs or someone passing gas.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, people can smell the gas when it makes up as little as three out of every billion molecules in the air, so imagine what being surrounded by clouds of the stuff would smell like.

“If an unfortunate human were ever to descend through Uranus’s clouds, they would be met with very unpleasant and odiferous conditions,” lead author Patrick Irwin said in a release.

Chances are, no one will ever be able to actually smell Uranus' stink, because Irwin said “suffocation and exposure in the negative 200 degrees Celsius atmosphere made of mostly hydrogen, helium, and methane would take its toll long before the smell.”