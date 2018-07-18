Upside-Down Shorts: Yup, they're a thing

You might need to do a double take when you look at these shorts.

New York-based CIE Denim is selling an inverted jean short with double back panels. The shorts invert the waistband and hem, giving them an upside-down effect.

But you're going to shell our some big-time cash for a pair. They're selling for $385... Ouch!!!

If the pricetag doesn't scare you away, the shorts are available in sizes 23 through 29.

CIE Denim says every pair is made in NYC out of hand selected vintage denim - each pair is one of a kind.