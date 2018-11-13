Pilots Report Seeing UFOs Near Ireland

(104.3 WOMC) -- Pilots making their way over The Emerald Isle last week have reported seeing some strange sights flying through the sky. And with multiple claims, authorities are investigating.

A British Airways pilot noted the first incident on Friday, asking air traffic controllers if the military was doing exercises off the southwest coast of Ireland after catching a glimpse of the unidentified flying objects.

A second pilot, this time with Virgin Airlines, claimed to see "multiple objects following the same sort of trajectory," according to released audio of the call.

The Irish Aviation Authority said Tuesday it was looking into "reports from a small number of aircraft" about what was called "unusual air activity" on Friday.