Three classic toys inducted into Toy Hall of Fame
November 8, 2018
(104.3 WOMC) -- Not even the Magic 8 Ball saw this coming.
Magic 8 Ball, Uno and pinball have made it into the National Toy Hall of Fame.
The toy trio beat out other contenders like American Girl Dolls, chalk, Chutes and Ladders, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Masters of the Universe, sled, tic-tac-toe, Tickle Me Elmo and Tudor Electric Football.
The three are being inducted Thursday in recognition of their staying power and influence.
The Magic 8 Ball finally got in after seven consecutive nominations.