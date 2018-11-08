Courtesy of The Strong, Rochester, New York

Three classic toys inducted into Toy Hall of Fame

November 8, 2018
Not even the Magic 8 Ball saw this coming.

Magic 8 Ball, Uno and pinball have made it into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The toy trio beat out other contenders like American Girl Dolls, chalk, Chutes and Ladders, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Masters of the Universe, sled, tic-tac-toe, Tickle Me Elmo and Tudor Electric Football.

The three are being inducted Thursday in recognition of their staying power and influence.

The Magic 8 Ball finally got in after seven consecutive nominations.

