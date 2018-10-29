Twitter Reportedly Removing The "Like" Button

In a move that could change how we use Twitter, the company's founder is talking about removing the "LIKE" button.

Jack Dorsey said at a Twitter event last week that he'd like to get rid of the feature "soon." The Telegraph reports that Dorsey was "not a fan of the heart-shaped button."

Sources say the removal would hopefully encourage real debate and conversation instead of mindless liking of something someone tweeted. This might be one step in an overhaul of the social media platform.

Users responded to the potential change by saying there are many other things Twitter needs to fix other than getting rid of the heart.