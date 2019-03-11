Twitter Loses It After Video Showing How To ‘Peel And Eat’ Pineapple Goes Viral

(104.3 WOMC) -- A video has surfaced that has caused people to rethink their whole life-well, just the part that eats pineapples.

A woman is seen pulling chunks of pineapple away in sections by grabbing the spiny exterior and tearing the fruit away from the core. The bottom of the pineapple appears to be cut off.

Wait, what? The whole time? The whole time!? THE WHOLE TIME! pic.twitter.com/TO9u6M6pOO — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) March 8, 2019

The video has generated 16 million views and counting.

Before you try this at home (as some did and had little to no success) the pineapple needs to be very ripe and you start from the bottom, removing the stem end.