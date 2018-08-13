Traffic Control Order Will Be In Place For Woodward Dream Cruise

(WOMC) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is advising local residents and those attending the Woodward Dream Cruise of a temporary traffic control order, which will be in place for Dream Cruise on Saturday, Aug. 18.

It will restrict certain types of traffic on Woodward Avenue (M-1) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“This traffic control order will streamline the flow of traffic, enhance the cruise viewing experience, and add a layer of protection for those attending the event. After its implementation last year, our feedback was very positive from attendees and it helped to reduce unnecessary congestion," said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.

This temporary traffic control order will prohibit commercial vehicles, vehicles with trailers, and any vehicle over 10,000 pounds from driving on Woodward Avenue for the designated time period between 8 Mile and the loop in Pontiac.

Those who violate the order will be immediately directed off Woodward Avenue and face being ticketed if they refuse to comply with the order.

Signage will be in place for the event and both the Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help and assistance with obeying the traffic control order for the day of the Woodward Dream Cruise.

