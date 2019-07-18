Toys 'R' Us Stores Announce Locations For Holiday Season

(WOMC) -- Toys 'R' Us will re-emerge this holiday season but in a very limited way.

After reports of the brand being re-launched after 800 stores shut down, some shoppers in Texas and New Jersey will get new stores.

The stores in Houston's Galleria Mall and the Garden State Plaza Mall in Paramus are joint efforts of software retailer b8ta and the company that is managing the Toys R Us brand name after liquidation.

The new stores will be smaller than their predecessors. Tru Kids described them as a "highly engaging retail experience designed for kids, families and to better fit within today's retail environment."

Unlike the rows of shelves that cluttered old Toys 'R' Us stores, the new locations will have interactive and playground-like environments for toy brands.

Plans have been made to open 10 more stores across the country in 2020.