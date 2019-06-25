A New Report Says Toys 'R' Us Could Be Coming Back This Year

Toys "R" Us is poised to make a comeback under a new name and with a much smaller footprint.

Almost exactly a year after the remaining Toys "R" Us stores closed in late June 2018, Bloomberg reports a new e-commerce site and half dozen stores could open later ahead of holiday shopping.

Richard Barry, who previously served as global chief merchandising officer for Toys "R" Us and is president and CEO of the new Tru Kids Inc., has been pitching his vision to toymakers to revive the chain, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the plans.

The new vision includes smaller stores about 10,000 square feet that will reportedly offer more experiences, like play areas. Many of the Toys "R" Us stores that closed last year were around 30,000 square feet.