Toys 'R' Us Is Coming Back With A New Name

The beloved toy store is making a comeback!

October 10, 2018
Features

(104.3 WOMC) - Toys 'R' us fans rejoice! Your favorite store is coming back, but with a different name, Geoffrey's Toy Box. 

The lenders that took control of the chain have been feverishly working on a comeback for the company, and it looks like that time is now. 

The company teased the return under a new name just this weekend at a Dallas Toy Preview with Geoffrey walking around the event wearing a cape that donned the new name and logo.

Not much more is known about what shoppers can expect from the rebrand, but plans to release stores under the new name could happen as early as November. 

You can see the photo of Geoffrey in his new gear below:

Toys R Us relaunch
Geoffery's Toy Box
Toys R Us

