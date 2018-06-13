Toto to Perform at Caesars Windsor in August

Grammy-Award winning band Toto will be performing Caesars Windsor this August.

The group, who is celebrating their 40th anniversary, will be performing at The Colosseum on Thursday, August 23 at 8 pm, as part of their 40 Trips Around The Sun tour.

Tickets start at $25 Canadian and go on sale at noon at the Box Office and caesarswindsor.com on Saturday, June 16th.

Toto, one of the top-selling, touring and recording acts in the world, is known for their instantly recognizable greatest hits “Africa,” “Hold the Line” and “Rosanna”. Recently, the group released 40 Trips Around the Sun, an expansive Best Of collection that features three new recordings; “Spanish Sea”, “Alone” and “Struck By Lightning”, alongside newly remastered classic tracks.

Since the band was formed in 1977, Toto have released 14 studio albums together, and individually the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5,000 albums including work by Michael Jackson, Elton John, Steely Dan, Pink Floyd, Aretha Franklin and Neil Diamond.

Click here https://bit.ly/2t0AhMz and enter code: TOTO99 to gain access to the exclusive media presale.