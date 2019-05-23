Tom Hanks Was Denied A Beer At A Music Festival [VIDEO]

(104.3 WOMC) -- Even a celebrity as beloved as Tom Hanks can’t always get what he wants.

On Wednesday’s episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the 62-year-old actor shared his experience at this year’s Stagecoach country music festival, where he watched wife Rita Wilson perform.

“It was magnificent,” Hanks said of watching his wife sing at the festival. “What’s great about that is there’s music all day long. So you just kind of go from one venue to the next.”

At one point during the show, Hanks decided he wanted to grab a beer, but got turned away because his ID hadn’t been verified by festival staff.

“I said ‘I’m 62 years old, and you know my name, so I think I should be able to get a beer,’” he said. “They said, ‘No, you have to go — somewhere over there is a stand where you give them your ID and you verify that you’re old enough to have a beer.’”

He went on to “credit” the bartenders, noting, “They did not cave!”

“I was offering them tickets to stuff,” he said. “I said, ‘You will come to the ‘Toy Story’ premiere with me! Just go like that with a red Solo cup underneath and let me walk away with a beer!’ And they would not allow it.”

Luckily, Hanks did eventually get his beer.

“Eventually a guy came over about a half hour later… and he gave me a bracelet and then guess what I did? I chugged me a brewski,” the actor said.

Watch the funny segment below (scroll to the 3:00 mark).

Video of Tom Hanks Was Denied Beer at Stagecoach

