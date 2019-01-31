Tom Hanks Reading His Last Line as Woody Has Our Tears Flowing!

(104.3 WOMC) -- Tom Hanks has been the voice of "Toy Story's" Woody since the movies began in 1995 and now he's done his last line as the beloved Disney character.

On Wednesday (Jan. 30), Hanks shared a picture of him reading his last line as Woody with the caption, "Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind to infinity and beyond."

"Toy Story 4" is set to hit theaters in June.