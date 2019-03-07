Tin Roof To Replace Former Cheli's Chili Bar Downtown Detroit

DETROIT -- Tin Roof, a restaurant chain known for its southern-inspired food and live music, will fill the vacant building where Cheli's Chili Bar used to be, the restaurant announced Wednesday, along with Olympia Development.

Tin Roof will be part of "the city's continuing resurgence in The District Detroit," according to a news release. Cheli's, a popular pre-game destination for Red Wings fans over the years, unexpectedly announced it was closing last November.

Officials are reportedly hoping to open the restaurant at 47 E. Adams Street by October.

The Detroit Tin Roof will be the 18th location. The original Tin Roof was founded in Nashville near Music Row in 2002 and has since added a second location in Nashville, as well as other locations across the south. Cincinnati and Indianapolis are the two cities nearest Detroit that have a Tin Roof.

“Detroit is such a great city with a great musical heritage and it has been on our radar for a long time,” Tin Roof CEO Bob Franklin said in a news release. “We know this is the right time and we could not be happier with the location near Comerica Park, Ford Field and the historic Fox Theatre in The District Detroit.”

Tin Roof says it hopes to create opportunities for its crew and musicians, while creating a unique atmosphere for those who love live music. Live music can be expected both indoors and on the building's rooftop deck.

"With additions like Tin Roof, this is a very exciting time for the city and for The District Detroit,” Olympia Vice President of Development Travis Arbogast said in a statement. “It is very rewarding to attract a wide variety of exciting and successful businesses like Tin Roof.”

Popular items from the Southern-inspired menu, billed as "better than bar food," include Dixie Biscuits, a Voodoo Shrimp Grinder and Candy Pig Mac & Cheese.