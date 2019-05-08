Tim Hortons Unveils "Mom-Sized" Iced Coffee

(104.3 WOMC) -- It's the "mother" of all coffees. And this Mother's Day, Tim Hortons is pulling out all the stops.

The coffee chain is showing their appreciation to all the moms out there by offering a FREE giant "mom-sized" iced coffees at certain locations Sunday. The drinks contain a whopping 52 ounces of coffee - almost enough to fill an entire Tim Hortons coffee pot.

Free mom-sized coffees are available at the following Michigan location:

45515 Michigan Ave., Canton, MI 48188

It's available free on a first-come, first-served basis.