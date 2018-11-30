Tim Hortons Is Unleashing Giant Snowball Donuts

(104.3 WOMC) -- Remember how Dr. Seuss' The Grinch witnessed his heart grow three sizes in one day? Tim Hortons is doing something similar with its Timbits, just without the green fur and innate pessimism.

The coffee chain has picked three United States locations - including the Tim Hortons at 29030 Van Dyke Ave in Warren - for a giveaway of Snowbits, or Timbits three times their original size, covered in powdered sugar.

On Dec. 1, the first 12 guests who mention Snowbits at the Warren location will win a two-pack of Snowbits.

Saturday is the day twelve lucky guests can pick up a limited edition box of #SNOWbits at three secret locations. Hint: Swipe right to see the location near you! pic.twitter.com/sBNRlpu2Ku — Tim Hortons U.S. (@TimHortonsUS) November 29, 2018

“We are celebrating the return of the holidays and thanking our guests this holiday season by giving away free Snowbits at select stores on December 1st,” says Shawn Thompson, President Tim Hortons. “We encourage guests to get into the holiday spirit by sharing a Snowbit with a friend alongside a holiday beverage in our festive winter-themed cups.”

A press release suggested a few different uses for these doughnut balls: "They can be used just like snowballs to make a snowman, thrown in a friendly Snowbit fight, or as a treat with Tim Hortons new hot chocolate line-up."

Personally, I'd suggest simply eating them, but don't let me stand in your way of a good time.

The holiday treats are available while supplies last.