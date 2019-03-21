Tim Hortons Is Selling Cadbury Mini Egg Donuts For Easter
(104.3 WOMC) -- To step into Spring and get ready for Easter, Tim Hortons is rolling out with a new donut.
The Cadbury Mini Eggs Donut debuted Wednesday at all stores across the country.
The doughnut has green sprinkles, white fondant, and three mini eggs on top and is a must-have for customers.
Spring is finally here! And so are our adorable donuts topped with CADBURY Mini Eggs.
Celebrating the holidays has become a regular thing for Tim Hortons. The chain sold heart-shaped doughnuts arranged like four-leaf clovers for St. Patricks Day.