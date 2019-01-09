Tiki Boats Coming To Metro Detroit This Summer

(104.3 WOMC) -- It's time to hula your way on board to Michigan’s first and only charter tiki bar boats!

Yes, that's right - tiki themed boat rentals are coming to a river near you, if you live in Detroit or St. Clair Shores.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, the small floating bars, which accommodate six guests each, will launch of out of Detroit's Sinbad Marina and St. Clair Shores' Blossom Heath Park and Pier.

Food and drinks must be provided by guests, but the floating tiki bar will furnish life jackets, bar stools, coolers, and a blender to help guests whip up their own frozen concoctions.

The two-hour tours start at $250 Monday through Thursday and are available for $300 Friday through Sunday.

Aloha Tiki Bars are the brainchild of Nick Blaszczyk, owner of Pedal Bar Detroit and Detroit Cycle Boats. The floating tiki bars will be available for tours from May 25-Sept. 30.

More information can be found at alohatikitours.com or visit their Facebook page.