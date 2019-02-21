Tickets On Sale Saturday For Bob Seger's DTE Concerts

(104.3 WOMC) -- Tickets go on sale Saturday morning for Bob Seger's three-night stint at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The rock legend will be rolling into town with the Silver Bullet Band Thursday, June 6, Saturday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 12. The last concert will mark Seger's 30th concert at the Clarkston amphitheater.

Tickets for his show go on sale Saturday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, and if you're looking to get tickets, it will be best to log on early.

On Thursday, the Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band Fan Club Presale began, and there are official platinum tickets available for purchase now.

Seger's last hometown show was in September 2017 at the Palace of Auburn Hills. It marked the final concert staged at the former home of the Detroit Pistons.