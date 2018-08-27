Tickets for Aretha Franklin tribute concert sell out in minutes

(104.3 WOMC) - Tickets for Aretha Franklin's tribute concert at Chene Park on Thursday sold out in less than 15 minutes.

Tickets went on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. and by 10:15 those tickets were all gone. They were limited to two per person and free with no fees.

The show — dubbed "A People's Tribute to the Queen" — will run 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Chene Park capacity is about 6,000.

More than 40 performing artists will salute the life and legacy of the Queen of Soul. The program information includes:

Gladys Knight

Ronald Isley

Ralphe Armstrong

Joan Belgrave

Doug Carn

Jean Carne

Thornetta Davis

Dee Dee Bridgewater.

Narada Michael Walden

Cherri Black

Steffinie Christian

Angela Davis

Gwen Foxx

Beth Griffith-Manley

Kimmie Horne

KIKO

Alise King

Ronnie McNeir

Franklin’s son, Eddie, and her granddaughters Gracie and Victorie Franklin

Kurt Carr

Derrick Starks

Santita Jackson

Dr. Bobby Jones

Tasha Page-Lockhart

Kierra (KiKi) Sheard

Kathy Taylor

Jenifer Lewis

Erica Peeples

Shahida Mausi

Regina Belle

Raheem DeVaughn

Johnny Gill

Dave Hollister

L.J. Reynolds

Angie Stone

Keith Washington

The Four Tops.

The Musical Tribute is part of a four-day celebration of Franklin’s life and career. Her body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit for public viewing Aug. 28 and 29. A private, invitation-only funeral for close family and friends will be held Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.