Tickets for Aretha Franklin tribute concert sell out in minutes
(104.3 WOMC) - Tickets for Aretha Franklin's tribute concert at Chene Park on Thursday sold out in less than 15 minutes.
Tickets went on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. and by 10:15 those tickets were all gone. They were limited to two per person and free with no fees.
The show — dubbed "A People's Tribute to the Queen" — will run 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Chene Park capacity is about 6,000.
More than 40 performing artists will salute the life and legacy of the Queen of Soul. The program information includes:
- Gladys Knight
- Ronald Isley
- Ralphe Armstrong
- Joan Belgrave
- Doug Carn
- Jean Carne
- Thornetta Davis
- Dee Dee Bridgewater.
- Narada Michael Walden
- Cherri Black
- Steffinie Christian
- Angela Davis
- Gwen Foxx
- Beth Griffith-Manley
- Kimmie Horne
- KIKO
- Alise King
- Ronnie McNeir
- Franklin’s son, Eddie, and her granddaughters Gracie and Victorie Franklin
- Kurt Carr
- Derrick Starks
- Santita Jackson
- Dr. Bobby Jones
- Tasha Page-Lockhart
- Kierra (KiKi) Sheard
- Kathy Taylor
- Jenifer Lewis
- Erica Peeples
- Shahida Mausi
- Regina Belle
- Raheem DeVaughn
- Johnny Gill
- Dave Hollister
- L.J. Reynolds
- Angie Stone
- Keith Washington
- The Four Tops.
The Musical Tribute is part of a four-day celebration of Franklin’s life and career. Her body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit for public viewing Aug. 28 and 29. A private, invitation-only funeral for close family and friends will be held Aug. 31 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.