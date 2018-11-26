Watch a Side-By-Side of 1994 and 2019 ‘The Lion King’ Trailers

The new trailer for The Lion King has immediately won over the hearts of fans both fans here for the nostalgia and new viewers.

Despite causing controversy over its labeling as a live action film even though it's essentially entirely CGI, the updated take on the timeless film is still one of the most highly-anticipated remakes. Breaking Disney’s record for the most trailer views in 24 hours, the teaser video on the Walt Disney Studios YouTube channel alone already has well over 40 million views.

The trailer matches the original 1994 trailer shot-for-shot, making it the perfect candidate for a side-by-side comparison. The star-studded remake is due summer of 2019 and will feature Beyoncé, Donald Glover, John Oliver, Seth Rogen and many more.