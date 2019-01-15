SCREENSHOTS: Jake Gyllenhaal Steals the Show in First ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson front the highly-anticipated film

January 15, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Tom Holland is known for accidentally spilling film secrets, so we’re assuming he was kept far away from the press for the release of the brand new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer.

Related: Audi Promo Video May Contain Major 'Avengers: Endgame' Spoiler

2019 is an already gearing up to be a huge year for Marvel, with the scheduled debut of both the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The first trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man film shows Peter Parker trying to take a nice vacation… as if that could actually happen. After leaving his spidey suit at home in an attempt to be able to fully enjoy a trip to Europe, Parker is met with the usual disaster.

Coming to his aide in the wake of terror caused by giant monsters, Jake Gyllenhall makes his debut as villain-turned-hero Mysterio.

The teaser provides no spoilers for Avengers and characters like Tony Stark, who overlaps in both of the closely-related series, are purposely left out. Sorry! You’ll have to wait and actually watch the film to see if he survives.

Tags: 
Tom Holland
Spider-Man
avengers
movies
SCREENSHOTS