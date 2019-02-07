Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Reignite Feud in Hilarious New Ads

After keeping a Twitter war going, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman finally decided to call a truce. It turns out, only one side of this duo was actually ready to put their claws away (get it? because Wolverine?).

Related: SCREENSHOTS: All the Best Movie and TV Trailers From the Super Bowl

In a good-hearted gesture to officially end their hatred for each other, the two agreed to make ads for each other’s brands. Ryan spent “a million dollars” on his stunning ad that gives genuine props to Hugh’s Laughing Man coffee company.

“And Hugh could be behind such a Hugh-roic company? Hugh guessed it! My friend, Hugh Jackman” Ryan praises in a pun-filled ad.

Apparently, Hugh didn’t take the truce seriously. After bashing Ryan, Hugh spills a full bottle of his Aviation Gin on the floor. And to think we really believed their friendship was getting somewhere…

Watch the full video from the Deadpool and Wolverine stars above and get a taste of their ongoing beef below.

How well do you really know @RealHughJackman? pic.twitter.com/cV0W7C4LE3 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2018