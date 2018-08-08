Paul McCartney's ‘Carpool Karaoke’ to Get 1-Hour Special

Missing watching Paul McCartney jam out with James Corden as much as we are? Don’t fret, your wishes will be granted soon.

Paul McCartney’s incredible appearance on Carpool Karaoke is being extended into a full one-hour special.

The prime-time episode will debut on CBS and features never-before-seen footage from the nostalgic and sentimental episode. Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool is set to air on August 20 at 8:00 PM.

Watch them cruise through McCartney’s hometown in the original episode: