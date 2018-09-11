Paul McCartney Shares Charming “Fuh You” Video

Watch the visual for his playful track here

September 11, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Paul McCartney performs at the American Airlines Arena

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Paul McCartney’s “Fuh You” is a playful track that, although the singer jokingly insists the lyrics are “I just wanted fuh you,” it’s definitely about exactly what you think it’s about.

A black and white video filmed in Liverpool now accompanies the song. The adorable visual depicts an innocent love story, following young lad Jamie on his journey through the streets.

After sharing a brief kiss with his love interest and getting yelled at by her mom, Jamie lip syncs while taking an upbeat stroll through the city. Watch the new video below:

Tags: 
Paul McCartney
Fuh You
Egypt Station

