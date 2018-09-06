Mick Jagger Teases “New Tunes” With Harmonica Solo
September 6, 2018
Mick Jagger has been teasing new music on Twitter, now sharing a video of his bluesy harmonica playing.
While the legendary Rolling Stones released a 2016 cover album, the band hasn’t shared new original music in 13 years. Jagger’s teasing has ignited speculation that their first new music in over a decade is coming soon.
The video of him jamming on harmonica follows a previous photo of the iconic frontman and his guitar, hinting that recording has been going on over the past month.
Listen to his blistering harmonic playing below:
Harmonica playing on new tunes ! pic.twitter.com/BY8JJYuRtI— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 4, 2018
Back to it pic.twitter.com/LLKty3RL5f— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 19, 2018